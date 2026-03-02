Barchart.com
Is CME Group Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

CME Group Inc Chicago office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

CME Group Inc. (CME), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts. Valued at $115.2 billion by market cap, the company offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, and more. It facilitates trading on its trading floors, electronic platform, and through privately negotiated transactions that it clears.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” CME effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the financial data & stock exchanges industry. CME cements its leadership in the derivatives market with a diverse range of trading products across interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, and commodities. This broad portfolio attracts a wide customer base, granting exclusive rights to trade and clear S&P futures contracts, further solidifying its competitive advantage.

Despite its notable strength, CME slipped 1% from its 52-week high of $322.57, achieved on Feb. 25. Over the past three months, CME stock has gained 13.8%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 3.3% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of CME rose 17% on a YTD basis and climbed 27.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 1.9% and solid 13.3% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, CME has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early November, 2025, with small fluctuations.

CME's strong performance is driven by broad-based growth across asset classes and increased retail participation, with key drivers including increased activity in interest rates, energy, metals, agriculture, and crypto products. The company is focused on launching new initiatives like securities clearing, 24/7 crypto trading, and additional crypto futures, while maintaining cost discipline and driving innovation.

On Feb. 4, CME shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.77 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.75. The company’s revenue was $1.7 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.6 billion.

In the competitive arena of financial data & stock exchanges, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has lagged behind CME, with a 1.3% uptick on a YTD basis and 3.9% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on CME’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 17 analysts covering it. While CME currently trades above its mean price target of $304.27, the Street-high price target of $340 suggests a 6.4% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

