Soybeans Posting Friday AM Gains

Soybean are trading 2 to 4 ½ cents higher on Friday morning. Futures saw gains of 1 ¾ to 5 ½ cent gains in the front months on Thursday. Preliminary open interest was up 6,257 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 2 1/4 cents at $11.00 1/4. Soymeal futures were up 30 cents to $2.30, with Soy Oil futures up 42 to 96 points.

Export Sales data from Thursday showed sales at 668,901 MT for the 2025/26 marketing year. That was the largest in 5 weeks and down 15.42% from the same week last year. China was the buyer of 263,000 MT (260,000 MT switched from unknown), with 201,500 MT sold to Germany and 164,100 MT to Mexico. New crop sales were 27,000 MT, which was sold to unknown (25,000 MT) and Taiwan (2,000 MT).

Meal sales were the highest since mid-December at 507,601, exceeding the estimated range of 150,000-400,000 MT. Bean oil sales totaled 753 MT, which was in the middle of the estimated range of net reductions of 20,000 MT to sales of 24,000 MT.

NASS March Intentions data will be out on Tuesday next week, with traders looking for 85.55 million acres of soybeans planted this spring. That would be up 4.33 million acres if realized.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.73 3/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.00 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.89 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.52 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $10.91 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,