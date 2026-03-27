Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Posting Friday AM Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock

Soybean are trading 2 to 4 ½ cents higher on Friday morning. Futures saw gains of 1 ¾ to 5 ½ cent gains in the front months on Thursday. Preliminary open interest was up 6,257 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 2 1/4 cents at $11.00 1/4. Soymeal futures were up 30 cents to $2.30, with Soy Oil futures up 42 to 96 points. 

Export Sales data from Thursday showed sales at 668,901 MT for the 2025/26 marketing year. That was the largest in 5 weeks and down 15.42% from the same week last year. China was the buyer of 263,000 MT (260,000 MT switched from unknown), with 201,500 MT sold to Germany and 164,100 MT to Mexico. New crop sales were 27,000 MT, which was sold to unknown (25,000 MT) and Taiwan (2,000 MT). 

Meal sales were the highest since mid-December at 507,601, exceeding the estimated range of 150,000-400,000 MT. Bean oil sales totaled 753 MT, which was in the middle of the estimated range of net reductions of 20,000 MT to sales of 24,000 MT. 

NASS March Intentions data will be out on Tuesday next week, with traders looking for 85.55 million acres of soybeans planted this spring. That would be up 4.33 million acres if realized. 

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.73 3/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.00 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.89 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.52 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.91 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9880 -0.0145 -0.13%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 68.59 +0.57 +0.84%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 321.1 -1.0 -0.31%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8698 +0.0175 +0.16%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1154-4 +1-6 +0.15%
Soybean
ZSK26 1172-2 -1-4 -0.13%
Soybean
ZSN26 1188-0 -1-4 -0.13%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
META Stock Just Had Its Worst Day in Nearly a Year. Here's What Happened.
Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Provided a Temporary Distraction from a Collapse Brewing in AI Stocks. What Comes Next Could Get Ugly.
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Why Is SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Down Today and Should You Buy the Dip?
Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Plunge Before the Open as Oil Prices Climb on U.S.-Iran Talks Uncertainty
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Fall as Crude Oil Jumps on Doubts About a Ceasefire in Iran
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.