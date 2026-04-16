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As Nvidia Sparks a Rally in IONQ Stock, Is the Quantum Computing Company a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock

IonQ (IONQ) shares closed notably higher on April 15 after Nvidia (NVDA) announced its Ising AI models — a new open-source software suite designed to solve the twin hurdles of quantum error correction and calibration. 

The subsequent surge drove IonQ’s relative strength index (RSI) into the early 70s yesterday, signaling overbought conditions that often precede a sharp correction. 

Still, it’s reasonable to assume that IONQ stock will rally further in 2026, especially since it remains down about 6% versus its year-to-date high. 

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Why Nvidia’s Ising Launch Is Bullish for IonQ Stock

For a pure-play hardware leader like IonQ, the aforementioned Nvidia news is a major tailwind.

Why? Because with the Ising rollout, NVDA is essentially providing the operating system that quantum hardware needs to become commercially viable.

Its software aims to reduce quantum calibration times from days to hours only, significantly cutting error rates — the single biggest barrier to “Quantum Advantage.”

Investors are treating Nvidia’s announcement as a major validation of the quantum-tech sector. 

After all, if the AI darling itself is investing in the quantum control layer, it means the transition from experimental science to enterprise-grade computing sure is accelerating — and that’s positive for IONQ shares.

IONQ Shares to Benefit From Technical and Commercial Milestones

Long-term investors have reasons that go well beyond the Ising launch to load up on IonQ stock today.

For example, the NYSE-listed firm recently secured a new DARPA contract to develop high-speed quantum interconnects, further solidifying its ties to national security and defense spending. 

Financially, IONQ entered 2026 with a formidable $3.3 billion cash cushion, which means a multi-year runway to fund its roadmap toward a 256-qubit system. 

With full-year revenue expected to grow by a whopping 88%, the quantum computing company is now transitioning from a speculative story into a sustainable top-line grower. 

Note that IonQ has also achieved success in photonically interconnecting two independent trapped-ion quantum systems, showcasing scalable modularity crucial for commercial quantum advantage.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing IonQ

Wall Street analysts also remain bullish on IONQ, especially since its price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of about 84x makes it infinitely cheaper to own than rivals Rigetti (RGTI) and D-Wave (QBTS). 

The consensus rating on IonQ shares is currently a “Moderate Buy,” with a mean price target of about $65, indicating potential upside of another 50% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 199.23 +0.36 +0.18%
Nvidia Corp
IONQ 44.07 +0.82 +1.90%
Ionq Inc

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