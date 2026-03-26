Why You Should Care About the Billions Flowing Into ETFs as Much as the Oil Flowing Through the Strait of Hormuz

I get it — we are all temporarily obsessed with the Strait of Hormuz . We should be. It is like the aorta of the global energy system. And if it is clogged, or has thousands of land mines in it that could make it more risky to have oil tankers flow through those waters, we’re all impacted. And even while I feel there might be too much attention paid there versus a weakening economy and a range of other market risks, this is the leading issue as winter passes into spring.

However, there is another issue regarding “flows” that I watch just as closely — and not only when there’s an oil crisis stoked by a sudden war. That’s the flow of assets in and out of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) . Because, as I have penned here many times, what was once viewed narrowly as a sign that the ETF business was emerging has now become something of a self-fulfilling prophecy. That is, the market’s moves are more directly impacted by ETF flows.

What does this really mean? That fundamental analysis is gradually taking a backseat to a more caveman-level feature of contemporary financial markets: no matter what the reasons may be at any point in time, what moves around the value of our hard-earned wealth is, to a greater extent than ever before, how much money is being invested into S&P 500 Index ($SPX) ETFs. So, we should keep close tabs on what’s happening there.

What’s Happening With ETF Asset Flows in 2026?

The current landscape reveals a market in a state of aggressive repositioning. While 2025 was a year of record-breaking set-it-and-forget-it passive growth, 2026 has introduced a bunker-and-barbell mentality. Investors are simultaneously doubling down on long-term structural themes while frantically seeking shelter in defensive assets.

Below are the defining trends and what they imply for the rest of the year.

The bunker rotation into cash and defense assets is one of the most visible shifts. There is a massive migration toward safe-haven vehicles as geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Eastern Europe escalate. Flows into ultra-short Treasury ETFs like BBG 1-3 Month T-Bill SPDR ETF (BIL) and Short Treasury Bond Ishares ETF (SHV) have surged as investors park capital to capture steady yields above 4% while waiting for a clearer equity entry point.

At the same time, defense is being treated as the new utility. The iShares US Aerospace and Defense ETF (ITA) and the Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) have seen record inflows, as they are increasingly used as a direct hedge against global conflict.

The active management renaissance is another major structural shift. Active ETFs are now punching far above their weight, capturing a staggering 40% of all inflows in early 2026 despite representing a much smaller fraction of total assets.

And, in a move which I continue to be mystified by, investors are flocking to derivative income and defined outcome buffer ETFs to generate yield and downside protection in a range-bound market. This suggests that the crowd no longer trusts passive indexing to navigate the current vanishing market breadth and is willing to pay a premium for professional hand-holding through the ETF wrapper.

Except for one thing: those funds, particularly derivative income, aka covered call writing ETFs, just do not protect most of the downside. I’ll reserve that rant for a separate article, to follow up on the others I’ve written to that effect.

There is also a distinct geographic handover taking place. U.S. valuations appear stretched compared to international opportunities, leading to a significant “sell America” trend . Non-U.S. equity ETFs accounted for over half of all equity inflows in February, with a particular focus on emerging markets and developed markets ex-US. This may signal that investors are chasing the superior performance seen in foreign markets, where a large majority of countries are currently outperforming the United States.

To me, this might be another false flag, because I see little evidence that non-U.S. stocks will outperform sustainably. Short-term runs that traders can exploit? Maybe. But three-to-five-year outperformance of the S&P 500 Index? Still a cloudy picture to me.

Big Deal, So What: Why Should We Care About ETF Asset Flows?

It comes down to the fundamental health of price discovery. Or, as is the case, the loss of that art and science as a major factor in investing. If the market seems more like a casino than ever, that’s because it is acting that way.

As more and more capital is funneled into these massive baskets, the link between a company's individual performance and its stock price begins to fray. When an ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) or Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) receives a billion dollars in new flows, it must buy every stock in its index proportionally, regardless of whether a company is thriving or failing. This mechanical buying creates a rising tide that lifts all boats, but it also creates a dangerous concentration where a few mega-cap names dictate the fate of the entire market.

For the trader, this means that idiosyncratic research is increasingly neutralized by macro flows. If you find a perfect small-cap tech stock but the broad tech ETFs are facing liquidations, your stock will likely be sold off simply because it is a passenger in a sinking basket.

The heavy flows into cash and international value suggest a global regime shift is underway. But the bigger picture is that ETF flows not only matter to all investors now. They might just have become the tail that is wagging the market price dog.