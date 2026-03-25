Warren Buffett Urges Investors to Stay in the Market: ‘I Would Still Be Buying Stocks Even If I Knew World War III Would Happen’

The recent outbreak of war with Iran has triggered a familiar wave of anxiety across the global financial landscape. In just this past month, since the conflict began, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has retreated by roughly 5%. This decline is largely fueled by fear of a prolonged conflict as investors grapple with the potential for disrupted supply chains and the unpredictable nature of an economy involved in war.

When geopolitical tensions are high, the instinct for many is to flee toward the perceived safety of cash. However, the timeless wisdom of Warren Buffett suggests that retreating is often the costliest mistake an investor can make.

Investing In Times of War

Warren Buffett is legendary for his commitment to value investing, focusing on businesses he understands intimately and holding them long enough to let compounding work its magic. His perspective on conflict should be reassuring to investors. Buffett once famously remarked that even if he knew World War III was a certainty, he would still be buying stocks. This isn't a statement made out of indifference to global tragedy, but rather an understanding of long-term value and the market's habit of correcting.

History shows that during major wars, the value of currency almost inevitably declines. Buffett argues that holding cash or even modern digital alternatives like Bitcoin (BTCUSD) can be the least productive strategy during a crisis. Instead, he advocates for owning "productive assets" like farms, real estate, or securities in companies that provide essential goods. As he often reminds us, American businesses will be worth more over the next fifty years, while the dollar will almost certainly be worth less.

The current market dip is a textbook example of the fear Buffett warns against. In his most iconic mantra, he advises investors to be greedy when others are fearful. While the market notoriously dips during the onset of any war, it has eventually recovered from every significant wartime loss in history. These periods of contraction are not a signal to exit but rather a window to acquire high-quality companies at a discount.

The AI Revolution and the Energy Hurdle

One of the primary drivers of the recent bull market has been the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). This technological shift has fundamentally altered how firms operate, significantly increasing their potential for future profitability. Despite the immediate pressures of the Iran war, the AI revolution is likely still in its infancy. Over the coming decade, we expect to see an expansion of infrastructure and development that was previously thought to be impossible.

The primary challenge for the AI sector during this specific conflict is the scarcity of energy. AI data centers require massive amounts of power to function, and the rising energy prices resulting from the war have put the marginal efficiency of some firms under pressure. However, historical data offers a sense of perspective. Oil (CBK26) and energy prices rarely maintain a rapid rate of increase over an extended period. As prices inevitably correct, companies that rely on high energy consumption will stabilize and continue to grow their profits.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, the noise of the daily news cycle should not distract from the fundamental reality of wealth creation. Over a fifty-year horizon, owning pieces of productive businesses remains the most reliable path to financial security. For those who follow the Buffett model, the current volatility is not a reason to panic but an invitation to look closer at the underlying value of the market. By staying invested and focusing on the long-term trajectory of American business, investors can navigate the current fog of war and emerge with their portfolios intact.