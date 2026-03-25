Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Rallying Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 6 to 9 cent gains on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 8 1/4 cents at $10.79 1/4. Soymeal futures were down $3.00 to $4.00, with Soy Oil futures up 120 to 130 points. 

The EPA is expected to release the RVO number for this year later this week, with some thinking it could come ahead of President Trump’s meeting with producers on Friday.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning with sales expected to be in the 250,000 to 500,000 MT range.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.63 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.89 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.79 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.49 3/4, up 6 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.88 1/2, up 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9775 +0.1675 +1.55%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 67.10s +1.37 +2.08%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 319.8s -2.6 -0.81%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8247 +0.0621 +0.58%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1150-0s +6-2 +0.55%
Soybean
ZSK26 1171-6s +16-6 +1.45%
Soybean
ZSN26 1187-6s +16-2 +1.39%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Investors are Piling into Microsoft Call Options - Unusual MSFT Options Activity Today
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Waver as Concerns Over Middle East Conflict Persist, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Gold ingot and nuggets by New Africa via Shutterstock 3
The Gold Paradox: Why Investors Aren’t Finding Safety in Precious Metals During a Global Crisis
Image of Warren Buffett by Kent Sievers via Shutterstock 4
Berkshire Hathaway Is Betting Big on Little-Known Tokio Marine. Should You Buy the Stock Here?
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 5
This Disney Stock Trade Could Return 187% in Just 2 Months -- Try a Bear Put Spread
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.