BlackRock's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

New York-based BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is a publicly owned investment manager that provides investment management services to institutional clients and retail investors. With a market cap of $151.6 billion, the company offers investment, advisory, and risk management services. The global investment manager is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect BLK to report a profit of $12.36 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.4% from $11.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect BLK to report EPS of $53.64, up 11.5% from $48.09 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.1% year over year to $61.73 in fiscal 2027.
BLK stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.3% during this period. However, it outshined the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF)1.7% losses over the same time frame.
On Jan. 15, BLK shares jumped 5.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $13.16 topped Wall Street expectations of $12.39. The company’s revenue was $7 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $6.8 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on BLK stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy," three give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” BLK’s average analyst price target is $1,315.94, indicating a notable potential upside of 34.8% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.