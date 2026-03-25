Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

BlackRock's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Blackrock Inc_ HQ sign-by wellesenterprises via iStock
Blackrock Inc_ HQ sign-by wellesenterprises via iStock

New York-based BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is a publicly owned investment manager that provides investment management services to institutional clients and retail investors. With a market cap of $151.6 billion, the company offers investment, advisory, and risk management services. The global investment manager is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BLK to report a profit of $12.36 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.4% from $11.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect BLK to report EPS of $53.64, up 11.5% from $48.09 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.1% year over year to $61.73 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

BLK stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.3% during this period. However, it outshined the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF)1.7% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 15, BLK shares jumped 5.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $13.16 topped Wall Street expectations of $12.39. The company’s revenue was $7 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $6.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BLK stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy," three give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” BLK’s average analyst price target is $1,315.94, indicating a notable potential upside of 34.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BLK 976.06 +1.48 +0.15%
Blackrock Inc
XLF 49.28 +0.01 +0.02%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,556.37 -24.63 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stock Index Futures Rally as Oil Prices Tumble on U.S.-Iran Talks
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 2
Unusual Options Activity Flares in META and SMCI Stock: What to Watch Next
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 3
Down 12% from Its Highs, Should You Buy the Sandisk Stock Dip?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
Amazon Is Planning a Smartphone Launch. Should You Buy AMZN Stock First?
Apple logo - by Pexels via Pixabay 5
A High-Probability Iron Condor Trade on Apple Stock with 22% Return Potential
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.