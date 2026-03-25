BlackRock's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

New York-based BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is a publicly owned investment manager that provides investment management services to institutional clients and retail investors. With a market cap of $151.6 billion, the company offers investment, advisory, and risk management services. The global investment manager is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BLK to report a profit of $12.36 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.4% from $11.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect BLK to report EPS of $53.64, up 11.5% from $48.09 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.1% year over year to $61.73 in fiscal 2027.

BLK stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.3% during this period. However, it outshined the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF)1.7% losses over the same time frame.

On Jan. 15, BLK shares jumped 5.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $13.16 topped Wall Street expectations of $12.39. The company’s revenue was $7 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $6.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BLK stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy," three give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” BLK’s average analyst price target is $1,315.94, indicating a notable potential upside of 34.8% from the current levels.