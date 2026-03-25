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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Progressive's Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Progressive Corp_ logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Progressive Corp_ logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Mayfield, Ohio-based The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is an insurance holding company that primarily provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, as well as other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. Valued at a market cap of $120.2 billion, the company is recognized for its data-driven approach to underwriting and risk management, which allows it to offer competitive pricing across its diverse policy offerings.  It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $4.80 per share, up 3.2% from $4.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, PGR’s EPS of $4.67 exceeded the consensus estimates by 5.2%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PGR to report a profit of $16.42 per share, down 10% from $18.25 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow marginally year-over-year to $16.54 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of PGR have declined 24.7% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1.7% drop over the same time period. 

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Progressive has underperformed the broader market over the past year, mainly due to pressure on its underwriting profitability and concerns about how sustainable its recent earnings are. Higher auto claims costs, driven by rising vehicle repair expenses, medical inflation, and increased litigation, have forced the company to implement significant rate hikes. While necessary, these increases can slow policy growth and intensify competition in the market.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about PGR’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” 16 suggest "Hold,” and one advises a "Moderate Sell" rating. The mean price target for PGR is $243.38, indicating an 18% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.28 +0.01 +0.02%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,556.37 -24.63 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index
PGR 206.21 +1.11 +0.54%
Progressive Corp

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