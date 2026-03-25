Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Progressive's Report

Mayfield, Ohio-based The Progressive Corporation ( PGR ) is an insurance holding company that primarily provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, as well as other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. Valued at a market cap of $120.2 billion , the company is recognized for its data-driven approach to underwriting and risk management, which allows it to offer competitive pricing across its diverse policy offerings. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $4.80 per share , up 3.2% from $4.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, PGR’s EPS of $4.67 exceeded the consensus estimates by 5.2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PGR to report a profit of $16.42 per share, down 10% from $18.25 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow marginally year-over-year to $16.54 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of PGR have declined 24.7% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 1.7% drop over the same time period.

Progressive has underperformed the broader market over the past year, mainly due to pressure on its underwriting profitability and concerns about how sustainable its recent earnings are. Higher auto claims costs, driven by rising vehicle repair expenses, medical inflation, and increased litigation, have forced the company to implement significant rate hikes. While necessary, these increases can slow policy growth and intensify competition in the market.