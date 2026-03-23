Amazon Is Planning a Smartphone Launch. Should You Buy AMZN Stock First?

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly getting back into the smartphone business, and this time the device will be powered by AI. More than a decade after the Fire Phone flopped, the e-commerce and cloud giant is developing a new device. The news is raising a key question for investors: Does this change the AMZN stock story?

Here's what we know and what it could mean for your portfolio.

Amazon's New Alexa-Powered Smartphone

According to Reuters, which cited anonymous sources, Amazon is developing a new smartphone internally codenamed "Transformer." The report states:

The device is being built inside a relatively new unit within Amazon's Devices division called ZeroOne.

The phone would come loaded with Amazon's suite of apps: Amazon Shopping, Prime Video, and Prime Music.

More importantly, it would lean heavily on Alexa, the smart home assistant that Amazon has spent over a year rebuilding with generative artificial intelligence features.

Amazon launched the upgraded version, Alexa+, in February 2026. The revamped assistant can now do most of what rival AI chatbots offer, from planning trips to making purchases to answering complex questions.

The smartphone is seen internally as a way to push more Amazon customers toward its growing AI products.

Amazon’s Massive AI Spending

On its Q4 earnings call, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company plans to invest around $200 billion in capital expenditures, mostly in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS grew 24% year-over-year (YoY) in Q4, the fastest rate in 13 quarters, reaching an annualized revenue run rate of $142 billion. Customer spend on Amazon Bedrock, its AI model platform, grew 60% in a single quarter.

Amazon's custom AI chip business, which includes Graviton and Trainium, crossed $10 billion in annualized revenue run rate.

Trainium2, its latest AI chip, is 30% to 40% more price-efficient than comparable graphics processing units, and over 100,000 companies are already using it. AWS also holds a revenue backlog of $244 billion, up 40% YoY.

The company is building toward a future where AI touches everything it does, from shopping to logistics to cloud infrastructure. A smartphone that funnels users deeper into that ecosystem fits that strategy neatly.

What the Smartphone Means for AMZN Stock

Amazon's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, launched in 2014 and was pulled from shelves about a year later.

Today, Amazon has over 300 million customers who have used its AI shopping assistant, Rufus, in 2025. Alexa+ is now live for all U.S. users, and it has the infrastructure, chips, and cloud backbone to support a device at scale.

Still, hardware is a tough business. Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (SMSN.L.EB) dominate the smartphone market in ways that are tricky to break. Amazon would need to offer something meaningfully different to gain traction, which is what an Alexa-integrated, AI-first device could aim to do.

From a stock perspective, AMZN shares are already pricing in significant growth expectations. Q4 revenue hit $213.4 billion, up 12% YoY. Operating income came in at $25 billion. Advertising revenue grew 22% to $21.3 billion for the quarter.

Out of the 57 analysts covering AMZN stock, 49 recommend “Strong Buy,” five recommend “Moderate Buy,” and three recommend “Hold.” The average AMZN stock price target is $284.75, above the current price of about $212.

A smartphone launch won't move the needle overnight. But it signals that Amazon is serious about owning more of the customer's daily digital life and not just their shopping cart. For investors with a long-term view, the smartphone is one more piece of a larger AI strategy that is already generating real revenue. That's the stronger argument for AMZN right now, not the device itself.