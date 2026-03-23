Down 12% from Its Highs, Should You Buy the Sandisk Stock Dip?

Amidst the AI-driven rally for technology stocks, Sandisk (SNDK) has been among the most significant value creators in the last 52 weeks. During this period, SNDK stock has skyrocketed by 1,173%.

The breathtaking rally has seen some pause in the recent past, with SNDK stock correcting from all-time highs of $778. While geopolitical concerns coupled with Micron’s (MU) earnings results have triggered the correction, it seems like a good buying opportunity.

This view is underscored by the point that memory prices are likely to trend higher on the back of strong demand from artificial intelligence. This will continue to have a positive impact on the top line, earnings growth, and cash flows.

About Sandisk Stock

Headquartered in Milpitas, California, Sandisk is a provider of data storage devices and solutions. This is delivered through flash solutions and innovative memory technologies. With a global presence, the company’s end market includes data centers, consumers, and edge computing.

For Q2 FY26, Sandisk reported revenue growth of 61% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to $3 billion. For the same period, operating cash flow swelled by 973% to $1 billion. The robust growth trajectory can be attributed to a shortage in NAND memory and therefore higher prices.

With NAND being critical to the AI infrastructure globally, Sandisk is likely to see sustained growth, robust margins, and cash flow expansion. A rally of 590% in the last six months is therefore not a deterrent for fresh exposure to SNDK stock on intermediate corrections.

Ample Headroom for Growth

With AI-infrastructure investments likely to remain robust, Sandisk has headroom for sustained growth. To put things into perspective, companies will be investing at least $7 trillion in global data center infrastructure by 2030. This will ensure strong demand for NAND flash memory.

Specific to Sandisk, innovation is a differentiating factor. The company has 7,900 granted and 3,200 pending patents globally. With gradual qualification from hyperscalers, the revenue visibility is clear. Also, in the coming quarters, the company’s BiCS8 node is likely to ensure deeper penetration into data center opportunities.

Further, in terms of innovation, Sandisk and SK Hynix are collaborating for the creation of a “next-generation memory solution for artificial intelligence inference.” These are big opportunities and will continue to have a positive impact on growth.

The view on revenue visibility is underscored by the point that Sandisk is prioritizing customers with multiyear supply agreements instead of one-time or quarterly supply agreements. The key point is that the markets are not in a phase of regular NAND cycles. The AI-driven market cycle is long-term in nature.

From a fundamental perspective, Sandisk ended Q2 FY26 with a cash buffer of $1.5 billion. Further, adjusted free cash flow for the period was $843 million. This implies an annual FCF potential of $3.5 billion and provides Sandisk with ample flexibility for investments and shareholder value creation.

What Do Analysts Say About SNDK Stock?

Based on 21 analysts with coverage, SNDK stock is a consensus “Moderate Buy.” While 14 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for Sandisk, one analyst has a “Moderate Buy” rating, and six analysts have a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $708.29 is just 4% above the current price for SNDK stock. However, the most bullish price target of $1,000 suggests that SNDK stock could climb 47% from current levels.

In terms of recent analyst views, Citi has increased its price target for Sandisk to $875. This comes after Micron’s results indicated continued strength in the storage market.

An important point to note is that SNDK stock trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 28. Valuations are not stretched even after a massive rally in the last 52 weeks. Further, earnings growth for FY27 is expected at 111.64%. A strong growth momentum is likely to ensure that SNDK stock remains in an uptrend amidst intermediate corrections.