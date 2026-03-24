Cintas' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cintas Corporation (CTAS) provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services. With a market cap of $71.7 billion, the company sells uniforms and work apparel, as well as entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, document management, fire protection, and first aid and safety services. The leading provider of corporate identity uniforms and related services is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Mar. 25.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CTAS to report a profit of $1.23 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.9% from $1.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect CTAS to report EPS of $4.87, up 10.7% from $4.40 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.9% year over year to $5.40 in fiscal 2027.

CTAS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 5.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI)23.3% gains over the same time frame.

On Dec. 18, 2025, CTAS shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q2 results. Its EPS of $1.21 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.19. The company’s revenue was $2.80 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $2.76 billion. CTAS expects full-year EPS to be $4.81 to $4.88, and revenue in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.22 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CTAS stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 10 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” CTAS’ average analyst price target is $219.12, indicating a potential upside of 20.9% from the current levels.