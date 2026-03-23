J. M. Smucker Stock: Is SJM Underperforming the Consumer Staples Sector?

Orrville, Ohio-based The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. Valued at $10.6 billion by market cap, the company's principal products include peanut butter, shortening and oils, fruit spreads, canned milk, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and more.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and SJM perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the packaged foods industry. SJM has a strong portfolio of iconic brands like Folgers, Dunkin', Milk-Bone, and Meow Mix, driving market leadership in coffee and pet foods.

Despite its notable strength, SJM slipped 17.7% from its 52-week high of $120.76, achieved on Apr. 3, 2025. Over the past three months, SJM stock gained marginally, underperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3.2% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of SJM fell 8.7% on a six-month basis and dipped 9.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLP’s 2.4% returns each on a six-month basis and over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, SJM has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-March.

On Feb. 26, SJM shares closed up by 8.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.38 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.27. The company’s revenue was $2.34 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.32 billion. SJM expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.75 to $9.25.

SJM’s rival, The Campbell's Company (CPB) shares lagged behind the stock, declining 37% over the past six months and plummeting 44.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on SJM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $126.20 suggests a potential upside of 27% from current price levels.