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J. M. Smucker Stock: Is SJM Underperforming the Consumer Staples Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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J_M_ Smucker Co_ jam-by rblfmr via Shutterstock
J_M_ Smucker Co_ jam-by rblfmr via Shutterstock

Orrville, Ohio-based The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. Valued at $10.6 billion by market cap, the company's principal products include peanut butter, shortening and oils, fruit spreads, canned milk, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and more.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and SJM perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the packaged foods industry. SJM has a strong portfolio of iconic brands like Folgers, Dunkin', Milk-Bone, and Meow Mix, driving market leadership in coffee and pet foods. 

Despite its notable strength, SJM slipped 17.7% from its 52-week high of $120.76, achieved on Apr. 3, 2025. Over the past three months, SJM stock gained marginally, underperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3.2% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of SJM fell 8.7% on a six-month basis and dipped 9.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLP’s 2.4% returns each on a six-month basis and over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, SJM has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-March. 

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On Feb. 26, SJM shares closed up by 8.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.38 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.27. The company’s revenue was $2.34 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.32 billion. SJM expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.75 to $9.25.

SJM’s rival, The Campbell's Company (CPB) shares lagged behind the stock, declining 37%  over the past six months and plummeting 44.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on SJM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $126.20 suggests a potential upside of 27% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CPB 20.88 -0.19 -0.90%
The Campbell's Company
SJM 99.44 +0.07 +0.07%
J.M. Smucker Company
XLP 81.35 +0.06 +0.07%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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