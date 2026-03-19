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Soybeans Posting Midday Gains as Meal Rallies

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 5 to 7 cent gains so far on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 5 ¾ ents at $10.93 1/2. Soymeal futures are $11 to $13.20 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures 6 points lower. 

The weekly Export Sales report from this morning showed just 298,208 MT of old crop bean sales in the week of March 12, below analysts expecting 350,000 to 800,000 MT. That was a MY low and 15.42% below the same week last year. New crop sales were just 6,600 MT, on the low end of the estimated 0 to 100,000 MT. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 220,927 MT in the middle of the 150,000-350,000 MT estimates. Soybean oil sales were tallied at 5,241 MT, in the middle of estimates of net reductions of 20,000 MT to net sales of 22,000 MT.

Abiove estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 177.85 MMT, a 0.73 MMT increase from their previous number.

IGC data from this morning tallied soybean production at 426 MMT for 2025/26, down 2 MMT from last month. Use was down 1 MMT, with stocks slipping 1 MMT to 78 MMT. Output for 2026/27 is seen up 16 MMT yr/yr to 442 MMT, with use up 12 MMT and carryout seen up just 1 MMT to 79 MMT.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.67 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.93 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.82 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.46 1/2, up 5 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.86 1/1, up 6 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9352 +0.0674 +0.62%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 65.41s -0.12 -0.18%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 332.5s +10.8 +3.36%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.7869 +0.0465 +0.43%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1146-2s +4-6 +0.42%
Soybean
ZSK26 1168-4s +6-6 +0.58%
Soybean
ZSN26 1183-2s +6-6 +0.57%
Soybean

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