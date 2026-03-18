Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Post Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans posted 4 ¾ to 10 ¼ cent gains across the front months on Wednesday, as new crop led the charge with the new crop soy/corn ratio creeping towards 2.33. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 5 cents at $10.87 3/4. Soymeal futures were $4.00 to $10.00 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures falling back late, steady to 44 points lower.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of soybean meal for 2026/27 this morning to unknown destinations.

The weekly Export Sales report will be out on Thursday morning, as analysts are expecting 350,000 to 800,000 MT for old crop for the week ending on 3/12. New crop sales are estimated to be 0 to 100,000 MT. Soybean meal sales were seen at 150,000-350,000 MT, with net reductions of 20,000 MT to net sales of 22,000 MT.

Soybean planted acres are estimated to be 85.66 million acres according to an Allendale survey of producers, a 4.46 million acre increase yr/yr. USDA will release their March Intentions report on the 31st.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.61 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.87 3/4, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.76 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.41 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.79 1/4, up 10 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.8678 +0.0497 +0.46%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 65.53s -0.44 -0.67%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 321.7s +10.0 +3.21%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.7404 +0.1033 +0.97%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1141-4s +10-2 +0.91%
Soybean
ZSK26 1161-6s +4-6 +0.41%
Soybean
ZSN26 1176-4s +5-2 +0.45%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
Stop Fighting Time Decay: How Credit Spreads Change the Game for Options Traders
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Just Broke Through Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here?
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
NVIDIA Just Announced NemoClaw to Make OpenClaw Safer as ‘Lobster’ AI Agent Craze Raises Security Alarms
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Muted as Oil Prices Resume Advance After Iran Strikes, FOMC Meeting in Focus
Trader wins big by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
This Microsoft Stock Bear Call Spread Could Net 14% in 4 Weeks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot