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Wheat Back to Rally Mode on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay

The wheat complex is rallying double digits on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are 16 to 17 cents higher on the day. KC HRW futures are 22 to 33 cents in the green. MPLS spring wheat is up 15 to 16 cents at midday.

The next week looks dry for much of the Plains from NE to TX, with much of SRW country remaining dry with scattered precip.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, as traders are looking for 300,000 MT to 550,000 MT of wheat sales in the week of March 12. New crop business is estimated at 0-50,000 MT.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.06 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.17 1/4, up 16 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.29 3/4, up 23 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.44, up 22 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.40, up 15 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.54 1/4, up 15 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 644-0 +22-6 +3.66%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 629-6 +23-0 +3.79%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.4100 +0.1675 +2.68%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 605-6 +16-0 +2.71%
Wheat
ZWN26 616-6 +16-0 +2.66%
Wheat

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