Soybeans Popping Higher on Wednesday

Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are up 4 to 6 cents in the front months on Wednesday. New crop is leading the charge, up 12 cents at midday, as the new crop soy/corn ratio has crept down towards 2.33. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 5 cents at $10.87 3/4. Soymeal futures are $4.40 to $5.40 higher in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 40 to 45 points higher. Crude was up $1.50 on the day.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of soybean meal for 2026/27 this morning to unknown destinations.

The weekly Export Sales report will be out on Thursday morning, as analysts are expecting 350,000 to 800,000 MT for old crop for the week ending on 3/12. New crop sales are estimated to be 0 to 100,000 MT. Soybean meal is seen at 150,000-350,000 MT, with net reductions of 20,000 MT to net sales of 22,000 MT.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.61 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.87 3/4, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.76 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.43 1/4, up 12 cents,