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Soybeans Popping Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are up 4 to 6 cents in the front months on Wednesday. New crop is leading the charge, up 12 cents at midday, as the new crop soy/corn ratio has crept down towards 2.33. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 5 cents at $10.87 3/4. Soymeal futures are $4.40 to $5.40 higher in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 40 to 45 points higher. Crude was up $1.50 on the day. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of soybean meal for 2026/27 this morning to unknown destinations.

The weekly Export Sales report will be out on Thursday morning, as analysts are expecting 350,000 to 800,000 MT for old crop for the week ending on 3/12. New crop sales are estimated to be 0 to 100,000 MT. Soybean meal is seen at 150,000-350,000 MT, with net reductions of 20,000 MT to net sales of 22,000 MT.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.61 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.87 3/4, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.76 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.43 1/4, up 12 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.81 1/4, up 12 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.8725 +0.0544 +0.50%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 65.82 -0.15 -0.23%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 321.8 +10.1 +3.24%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.7474 +0.1103 +1.04%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1142-2 +11-0 +0.97%
Soybean
ZSK26 1162-2 +5-2 +0.45%
Soybean
ZSN26 1177-2 +6-0 +0.51%
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