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Wheat Showing Marginally Mixed Trade on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay
Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay

The wheat complex is showing mixed action so far, with the spring wheat leading the way higher. Wheat was under pressure on Tuesday, with losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 5 ¼ to 8 cents lower on the day. KC HRW futures were 6 ¼ to 9 ¾ cents in the red at the close. Open interest suggested new selling interest, up 6,492 contracts on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat was down 7 to 10 cents in the front months on Tuesday. Crude was up $2.52 on the day.

The next week looks dry for much of the Plains from NE to TX, with much of SRW country remaining dry with scattered precip.

The Kansas Crop Progress report from Monday showed winter wheat conditions down 4% to 52% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index down 9 points to 339. 

EU wheat production was estimated at 142.6 MMT according to Coceral, down 1.3 MMT from the previous estimate. The European Commission estimates the EU wheat exports at 16.77 MMT from July 1 to March 15, up 1.23 MMT from the same period last year.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.89 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.00 3/4, down 7 cents, currently down 2 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.06 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.21 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.24 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.39 1/2, down 10 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 625-0 +3-6 +0.60%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 610-2 +3-4 +0.58%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.2750 +0.0325 +0.52%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 592-4 +2-6 +0.47%
Wheat
ZWN26 603-2 +2-4 +0.42%
Wheat

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