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Wheat Sliding on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock
Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock

Wheat is showing 2 to 3 cent losses across the front months in the three exchanges on Tuesday morning. The wheat complex posted Monday losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 16 to 17 cents lower in the nearbys. Open interest was down 1,004 contracts, with 1,973 dropping in May. KC HRW futures saw Monday weakness of 13 to 14 cents. OI was up 1,419 contracts, suggesting some new selling interest. MPLS spring wheat was down 10 to 12 cents at the close. Crude oil was back down $4.49.

Export Inspections data showed wheat at 343,022 MT (12.6 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on March 2. That was down 31.2% from last week, and 30.81% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 79,566 MT, with 62,647 MT to the Philippines and 56,699 MT to Bangladesh. Marketing year shipments have totaled 19.47 MMT (715.4 mbu), which is up 18.67% yr/yr.

The Kansas Crop Progress report showed winter wheat conditions down 4% to 52% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index down 9 points to 339.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.97 1/4, down 16 1/2 cents, currently down 3 cents

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.07 3/4, down 16 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.16 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents, currently down 33 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.30 1/2, down 13 1/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.34, down 11 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.49 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 627-6 -2-6 -0.44%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 613-0 -3-4 -0.57%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.2950 -0.0450 -0.71%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 594-0 -3-2 -0.54%
Wheat
ZWN26 605-0 -2-6 -0.45%
Wheat

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