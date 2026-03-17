Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Eversource Energy Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Eversource Energy logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Eversource Energy logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, Eversource Energy (ES) delivers electricity, natural gas, and water across the northeastern United States. It operates transmission and distribution networks, runs solar assets, and serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers through regulated infrastructure.

With a market cap of approximately $27.4 billion, the company sits in the “large-cap” territory, a space reserved for firms valued above $10 billion. The scale reinforces its stability and signals a well-entrenched position within the regulated utilities landscape.

Eversource’s shares currently trade 4.2% below their 52-week high of $76.41 reached in February. Shares have surged 7.8% over the past three months, outpacing the broader market as the S&P 500 Index ($SPXdeclined 1.5% over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

A wider lens only strengthens the narrative. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has delivered a 19.2% gain, edging past the S&P 500’s 18.8% return. In 2026, the gap has widened further, with Eversource up 8.7% while the broader index has declined 2.1% year-to-date (YTD). 

Technical indicators align with the narrative. The stock has held above its 50-day moving average of $71.08 and 200-day moving average of $68.29 since February, reinforcing a firm upward trend. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 12, Eversource unveiled Q4 fiscal 2025 results that stayed true to its steady script. Revenue came in at $3.37 billion, missing the Street's $3.41 billion estimate but growing 13.4% year over year. EPS reached $1.12, topping analysts' forecast of $1.10 analyst and improving 460% annually. This lifted shares 4.3% in the next trading session as execution took center stage.

Looking ahead, Eversource’s management projects fiscal year 2026 EPS between $4.80 and $4.95. They expect cumulative long-term EPS growth in the range of 5% to 7% through 2030, using its 2025 non-GAAP base of $4.76 per share. 

Peer comparison, however, introduces a note of caution. Rival Ameren Corporation (AEE) has outpaced Eversource, posting a 13.9% gain over the past 52 weeks and rising 13% YTD. The contrast suggests that while Eversource holds its ground, it has not fully captured the sector’s upside.

Wall Street reflects a measured perspective. Among 15 analysts, the consensus rating stands at “Hold,” signaling cautious optimism. With an average price target of $75.67, the stock carries 3.4% upside potential from current levels, suggesting steady, disciplined growth.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AEE 112.86 +0.82 +0.73%
Ameren Corp
$SPX 6,699.38 +67.19 +1.01%
S&P 500 Index
ES 73.20 +0.10 +0.14%
Eversource Energy

Most Popular News

Bear market by Champc vi iStock 1
How the Microsoft Stock Correction Created a $4K Options Opportunity
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
This One Number Has Investors Excited About Oracle Stock. Can ORCL Reach $400?
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 3
Where are Crude Oil Prices Heading?
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 4
3 Key Things Analysts Are Watching for Nvidia Stock Before GTC 2026
Dominos Pizza Inc storefront by-KathyDewar via iStock 5
Domino's Pizza Stock Still Looks Cheap - The Best DPZ Stock and Options Plays Here for Value Investors
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot