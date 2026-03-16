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Wheat Faces Monday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock
Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock

The wheat complex posted Monday losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 16 to 17 cents lower in the nearbys. KC HRW futures saw Monday weakness of 13 to 14 cents. MPLS spring wheat was down 10 to 12 cents at the close. Crude oil was back down $4.49.

Export Inspections data showed wheat at 343,022 MT (12.6 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on March 2. That was down 31.2% from last week, and 30.81% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 79,566 MT, with 62,647 MT to the Philippines and 56,699 MT to Bangladesh. Marketing year shipments have totaled 19.47 MMT (715.4 mbu), which is up 18.67% yr/yr.

The Kansas Crop Progress report showed winter wheat conditions down 4% to 52% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index down 9 points to 339.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.97 1/4, down 16 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.07 3/4, down 16 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.16 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.30 1/2, down 13 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.34, down 11 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.49 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 639-4 +9-0 +1.43%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 626-2 +9-6 +1.58%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.3800 +0.0400 +0.63%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 605-0 +7-6 +1.30%
Wheat
ZWN26 616-2 +8-4 +1.40%
Wheat

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