Soybeans Collapse the Limit on Monday, with Uncertainty on China

Soybeans were down 60 to the 70 cent limit on Monday across the front months. Expanded limits of $1.05 are set for Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 70 1/2 cents at $10.80 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $5.10 to $11.50 in the front months to close out the day, with Soy Oil futures down the 350 point limit through September. Crude oil was down $4.49 on the day.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent and Chinese counterparts met this weekend in Paris to prep for the meeting between President Trump and President Xi later this month. Following the meeting it was noted that China was open to buying more US ag goods, specifically more non-soybean row crops, putting some doubts on another 8 MMT for the current MY suggested by President Trump last month. Late on Sunday President Trump stated there could be a delay in the meeting with China, while also expecting to see China help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, with some thinking that the two are tied to one another, though Secretary Bessent has stated they are not.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 966,082 MT (34.5 mbu) during the week ending on March 12. That was 8.9% above the week prior and 45.4% larger than the same week last year. China was the top destination of 545,858 MT, with 224,944 MT headed to Egypt and 20380,194 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 28.06 MMT (1.031 bbu) since September 1, which is now 28.3% below the same period last year.

NOPA data from this morning, showed a February record 208.785 mbu of soybeans crushed among members. That was up 10.57% from a year ago but down 1.52% from January. Daily crush of 7.46 mbu was a record for any month through NOPA’s history. Soybean oil stocks were 2.08 billion lbs, a 38.37% yr/yr increase, with a monthly jump of 9.49%.

Brazil’s soybean harvest was tallied at 61% complete by Thursday according to AgRural, behind the 70% pace from last year.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.55 1/4, down 70 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.80 3/4, down 70 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.67 1/2, down 70 cents,