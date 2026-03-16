Is Church & Dwight Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $23.1 billion, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) is an Ewing, New Jersey-based company that develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CHD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the household & personal products industry. The company distinguishes itself by its unique "Evergreen" business model that balances value-tier products with premium innovation. Its core strength lies in its strong portfolio of brands, including Arm & Hammer, OxiClean, Trojan, and Batiste, which dominate their respective categories through high consumer trust and low private-label exposure.
This consumer staples company is currently trading 14.2% below its 52-week high of $113.91, reached on Apr. 4, 2025. Shares of CHD have gained 15.5% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.9% drop during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CHD are up 16.6%, compared to SPX’s 3.1% fall. However, in the longer term, CHD has fallen 10.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind SPX’s 20.1% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its recent bullish trend, CHD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-January, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early January.
Shares of Church & Dwight climbed 4.7% on Jan. 30 following its Q4 earnings release. The company reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $0.86, supported by steady demand for both value-oriented and premium household and personal care products. Investor sentiment was further lifted by adjusted gross margin expanding by 90 basis points to 45.5%, along with management’s projection of around 100 basis points of additional margin expansion in 2026. The company also guided for organic sales growth of 3% to 4%, driven by volume, and adjusted EPS growth of 5% to 8% for 2026.
CHD has slightly underperformed its rival, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), which fell 10.1% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced PG’s 5.4% YTD rise.
Looking at CHD’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $105.39 suggests a 7.1% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.