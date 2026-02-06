Barchart.com
Wheat Falling Back on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

The wheat complex is trading with midday losses across the three markets on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 5 to 6 cent losses on Friday. KC HRW futures are down 5 to 7 cents in most contracts. MPLS spring wheat is steady to a penny lower.

Export Sales data has wheat export commitments at 21974 MMT, a 17% improvement from last year for the same week. That is now 90% of USDA’s forecast and slightly behind the 91% average pace. 

USDA will release updated WASDE data on Tuesday, with a Bloomberg survey showing analysts at an average of 918 mbu for US wheat stocks, down 8 mbu from January if realized. 

StatsCanada released December 31 stocks data this morning, with total wheat stocks at 27.5 MMT, 5.9% above the same time last year. Of that, wheat excluding durum was 22.15 MMT, up 3.2% from the year prior.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.29 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.39, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.31 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.44, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.70 1/2, down 1 cent,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.83 1/2, down 3/4 cent,


