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Wheat Rallying on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay

The wheat complex is trading with double digit gains on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are up 14 to 16 cents so far on the day. KC HRW futures are 19 to 20 cents in the green in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is showing 12 to 13 cent gains at midday. Crude oil is bouncing off early lows and up $1.19 at midday.

USDA’s Export Sales data has wheat export commitments at 23.663 MMT, which is up 11% from last year. That is also 97% of the USDA export projection at 900 mbu and behind the 99% average sales pace. Shipment data is running ahead of schedule, at 18.894 MMT, which is 77% of USDA’s number vs. the 74% average pace.

South Korean importers purchased a total of 50,000 MT of wheat from the US in a tender overnight. The French wheat crop was estimated at 84% good/excellent according the the FranceAgriMer, steady with the previous week.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.14 1/4, up 15 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.24 1/4, up 14 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.33, up 19 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.46 1/4, up 19 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.46 1/2, up 12 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.60 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 630-0 +16-4 +2.69%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 618-6s +17-2 +2.87%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 6.2175s -0.0350 -0.56%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 618-4s +26-2 +4.43%
Wheat
ZWK26 613-6s +15-2 +2.55%
Wheat

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