PulteGroup Stock: Is PHM Outperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

Atlanta, Georgia-based PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) engages in the homebuilding business. Valued at $23.7 billion by market cap, the company sells and constructs homes, and purchases, develops, and sells residential land and develops active adult communities. PHM also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, and other services to home buyers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PHM definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the residential construction industry. PHM's brand strength lies in its diverse portfolio catering to various buyer segments, ensuring steady demand. Its financial services arm boosts customer retention and adds revenue streams.

Despite its notable strength, PHM slipped 16.6% from its 52-week high of $144.50, achieved on Feb. 17. Over the past three months, PHM stock declined 4.7%, outperforming Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 7.6% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of PHM rose 2.7% on a YTD basis and climbed 16.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLY’s YTD losses of 6.6% and 12.9% returns over the last year.

Despite the positive price momentum, PHM has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages recently, indicating a bearish trend.

PulteGroup's performance was driven by strong demand in the Midwest, Northeast, and Florida, offsetting weakness in Texas and Western markets. The company's Del Webb communities saw an increase in active adult sign-ups, generating the highest gross margins. To adapt to softer demand, PulteGroup increased sales incentives and is shifting towards built-to-order homes. Management is optimistic about the spring 2026 selling season due to improved affordability and lower mortgage rates.

On Jan. 29, PHM shares closed up more than 3% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.88 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.78. The company’s revenue was $4.6 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.3 billion.

In the competitive arena of residential construction, D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) has lagged behind PHM, with a 3.5% downtick on a YTD basis and 8.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on PHM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $143.43 suggests a 19.1% potential upside from current price levels.