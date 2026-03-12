Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Closes with Higher Trade on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash

The wheat complex saw higher trade on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures were 3 to 4 cents in the green on Wednesday. Open interest rose 9,021 contracts, suggesting new buying. KC HRW futures were up 4 to 5 cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was up 3 cents in the front months on Wednesday. Crude oil is up another $6.06 this morning.

The next 7 days look on the drier side for much of the Southern Plains, with the eastern half of the country and SRW area looking wetter.

Weekly Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, as traders are looking for between 200,000 and 450,000 MT in old crop wheat sales. New crop is estimated at 0-60,000 MT.

FranceAgrimer estimates from Wednesday morning showed French soft wheat stocks at 3.39 MMT, up 340,000 MT from the previous number. Expana trimmed their export forecast for EU soft wheat by 0.5 MMT to 27.1 MMT.  Prediction for 2026/27 was up 0.3 MMT to 128.6 MMT. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.88 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently unch 

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.94 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently up 8 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.01 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently unch

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.13 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.25 1/4, up 3 cents, currently unch

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.38, up 3 cents, currently up 6 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 621-2 +7-6 +1.26%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 601-4s +4-6 +0.80%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 6.2525s +0.0300 +0.48%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 588-4s +3-6 +0.64%
Wheat
ZWK26 604-0 +9-2 +1.56%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
How to Create a 24% Synthetic Dividend on Intel (INTC) Stock Using Options
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
History Tells Us That Silver Prices Could Plunge Much, Much Farther Despite U.S.-Iran Conflict
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Waver as Middle East Conflict Uncertainty Persists, U.S. Inflation Data in Focus
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 4
Marvell Technology's Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Mixed as IEA Announces Historic Oil Reserve Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot