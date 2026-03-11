Barchart.com
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Wheat Closes with Higher Trade on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
The wheat complex saw higher trade on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures were 3 to 4 cents in the green on Wednesday. KC HRW futures were up 4 to 5 cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was up 3 cents in the front months on Wednesday.

The next 7 days look on the drier side for much of the Southern Plains, with the eastern half of the country and SRW area looking wetter.

Weekly Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, as traders are looking for between 200,000 and 450,000 MT in old crop wheat sales. New crop is estimated at 0-60,000 MT.

A South Korean tender saw 32,000 MT of wheat purchased from the US overnight. Taiwan issued a tender for 105,020 MT of US wheat overnight. FranceAgrimer estimates from Wednesday morning showed French soft wheat stocks at 3.39 MMT, up 340,000 MT from the previous number.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.88 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.94 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.01 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.13 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.25 1/4, up 3 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.38, up 3 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 613-4s +4-6 +0.78%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 601-4s +4-6 +0.80%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 6.2525s +0.0300 +0.48%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 588-4s +3-6 +0.64%
Wheat
ZWK26 594-6s +3-6 +0.63%
Wheat

