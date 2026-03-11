Soybeans Rallying on Wednesday

Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are trading with double digit gains at midday, with contracts up 14 to 17 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 15 1/4 cents at $11.42 1/4. Soymeal futures are up 80 cents to $1.10, with Soy Oil futures 197 to 261 points higher. There were 200 deliveries issued overnight against March soybean oil.

Crude oil is back up another $3.03 on Wednesday, adding some premium pack in as the Iran situation continues to unfold despite the International Energy Agency agreeing to release 400 million barrels of ethanol reserves.

Bean oil is gaining some strength as EPA’s RVO figure for this year was reportedly leaked near the 5.4 million gallon level. The figure should be officially announced later this month.

