Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans On the Higher Side to Kick Off Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are showing fractional to 2 cent gains early on Tuesday. Futures posted losses of 4 to 5 cents in the front months on Monday, retreating from overnight highs on losses in crude oil. Preliminary open interest was down 4,779 contracts on Monday, mainly in the old crop contracts. There were 114 delivery notices against March beans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 5 1/4 cents at $11.21 1/2.  Soymeal futures were down 50 cents to $4.30, with Soy Oil futures down 12 to 54. Crude oil closed the day down $5.85  and more than $33 off the overnight highs. It is down another $5.44 this morning. President Trump signaled the that the ongoing conflict may be nearing an end late on Monday, which pushed prices further.

US soybean ending stocks are estimated to be trimmed by 6 mbu to 344 mbu in this morning’s WASDE. Brazilian soybean production is estimated to be down ~1 MMT to 179.06 MMT.

Export Inspections data showed soybean shipments 879,190 MT (32.3 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on March 5. That was down 24.3% from last week, but up 2.5% vs. the same week last year. China was the top destination of 411,462 MT, with 161,746 MT to Egypt and 118,747 MT to Indonesia. Marketing year shipments have totaled 27.09 MMT (995.3 mbu), which is down 29.6% yr/yr.

Chinese soybean imports for January and February have totaled 12.55 MMT according to the country’s customs data, down 7.8% from last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.80 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 5 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.21 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.96 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.09, down 4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.2253 +0.0104 +0.09%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 66.07 -0.03 -0.05%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 316.9 +3.4 +1.08%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1175-4 -5-0 -0.42%
Soybean
ZSK26 1197-2 +1-0 +0.08%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay 2
The VIX Spikes as Investors Panic: 3 ETFs to Trade Market Fear Now
Flag of USA and Venezuela painted on a concrete wall with soldier's shadow_ Image by Tomas Ragina via Shutterstock_ 3
1 Little-Known Tech Stock That Wedbush Calls a Must-Own Amid Middle East Conflict
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Say These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Amid the U.S.-Israel War on Iran
Amazon_com Inc_ storefront by- Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot