Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock: Is RCL Outperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

Miami, Florida-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is a cruise company that owns and operates global cruise brands. The company has a market capitalization of $78.6 billion and operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Royal Caribbean Cruises sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $366.50 on Aug. 29, 2025, and is down 20.7% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock surged 17%, outperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 2.9% decline during the same time frame.

Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same over the longer period. Over the past 52 weeks, the cruise company’s shares surged 35.8%, outperforming XLY, which rose 11.4% over the same time frame.

After holding a bullish trend, trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since December, RCL stock recently slipped below these key levels, signaling a pause in momentum after months of steady strength.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group have been sailing higher after the company signaled confidence in its growth story. In February, the cruise operator boosted its dividend by 50% to $1.50, lifting the annualized payout to $6 per share and offering a 2.07% yield. The move caught investors’ attention, reinforcing the company’s strong revenue and earnings momentum while rewarding shareholders - factors that have helped keep the stock’s rally afloat.

When compared to its peer Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), RCL has outperformed comfortably. CCL has surged 27.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind RCL stock.

Wall Street analysts are optimistic on RCL with a dash of caution. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $361.54 suggests 24.4% upside potential from current price levels.