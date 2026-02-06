Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for KKR & Co. Stock?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Stock market ticker by AhmadArdity via Pixabay
Stock market ticker by AhmadArdity via Pixabay

The New York-based KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is a global investment firm that offers alternative asset management, capital markets expertise, and insurance solutions. Holding a market cap of roughly $93.4 billion, it allocates capital across real assets, credit, and liquid strategies while serving institutional and individual clients with retirement, life, reinsurance, and bespoke capital solutions.

Market performance, however, has tested investor patience. Over the past 52 weeks, KKR & Co.’s shares fell nearly 35.5%, even as the S&P 500 Index ($SPXadvanced 12.2%. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock declined 22.2%, while the broader benchmark experienced only a modest pullback.

Sector comparison sharpened the contrast as the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLFgained 3.1% over the past year and slipped 2.7% YTD. Although hardly stellar, the results are still better than KKR & Co.’s steeper declines.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, KKR & Co.’s shares dropped 5.4% after the company unveiled its fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein adjusted EPS declined 15.2% year over year to $1.12, missing the Street’s forecasts of $1.16. 

There was good news, too. Management crowned 2025 a record fundraising year, hauling in $129 billion, nearly twice what it raised two years earlier. Credit strategies alone set a $68 billion record. Infrastructure swelled from $17 billion to $100 billion, and private equity assets under management (AUM) doubled, mocking gloomy headlines.

The longer-term picture reads far better than the quarter suggests. With $118 billion of dry powder, management believes KKR & Co. is exceptionally positioned to shape its future portfolio.

Analysts also see acceleration ahead. For fiscal year 2026, ending in December, Wall Street projects diluted EPS of $6.11, implying 38.9% year-over-year growth. Notably, KKR & Co. has beaten EPS expectations in two of the past four quarters while missing in the remaining two.

Wall Street is optimistic despite recent pressure on KKR stock, assigning it an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 20 analysts, 15 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one favors a “Moderate Buy,” and four advise a “Hold.”

www.barchart.com

The current sentiment mirrors views from three months ago, when 15 analysts also labeled the stock a “Strong Buy.” 

That backdrop of steady analyst conviction and management’s growth outlook has strengthened the upside narrative. KKR’s average price target of $157.89 implies potential upside of 59.2%. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $190 suggests a gain of 91.6% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KKR 99.17 -5.60 -5.35%
KKR & Company LP
XLF 53.29 -0.67 -1.24%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,798.40 -84.32 -1.23%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 2
Bank of America Predicted Silver Prices Could Hit $309 in 2026. Is That Still in Play?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 3
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 4
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 5
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot