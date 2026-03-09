Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Fading Back Lower at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay
Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay

The wheat complex is down across most contracts on Monday. Chicago SRW futures are down 10 to 13 cents. KC HRW futures are 2 to 4 cents in the red. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally mixed at midday. Crude oil is up just $3.97 at midday and nearly $25 from the overnight highs. 

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 496,108 MT (18.23 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 3/5. That was 39.94% above the week prior and more than double the same week last year. China was the largest destination of 198,942 MT, with 97,215 MT shipped to Mexico and 56,293 MT to Thailand. The marketing year total is now 19.12 MMT (702.7 mbu) of wheat shipped since June 1, which is 20.2% above the same period last year.

USDA WASDE data will be out on Tuesday, with traders looking for 926 mbu of wheat stocks for the US, down 5 mbu from last month. 

Managed money was busy adding back 8,503 contracts to their net short in CBT wheat futures and options as of 3/3, taking it to 25,800 contracts by Tuesday. In KC wheat, specs were trimming back their fresh net long position by 2,338 contracts to 1,866 contracts.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.09 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.03 3/4, down 13 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.11 1/2, up 26 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.18 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.37 1/2, up 6 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.42 3/4, down 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 619-6 -3-6 -0.60%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 607-6s -3-6 -0.61%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 6.3750 +0.0600 +0.95%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 609-6 -1-4 -0.25%
Wheat
ZWK26 603-2s -13-4 -2.19%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay 2
The VIX Spikes as Investors Panic: 3 ETFs to Trade Market Fear Now
Flag of USA and Venezuela painted on a concrete wall with soldier's shadow_ Image by Tomas Ragina via Shutterstock_ 3
1 Little-Known Tech Stock That Wedbush Calls a Must-Own Amid Middle East Conflict
Amazon_com Inc_ storefront by- Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 5
Analysts Say These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Amid the U.S.-Israel War on Iran
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot