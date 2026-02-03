Wheat Closes Mixed on Tuesday

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

The wheat complex was mixed at on Tuesday, with the hard red contracts feeling weakness. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 1 1/2 cents higher KC HRW futures were fractionally mixed across the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat was down 3 to 4 cents in the front months at the close.

The NOAA 7-day forecast is calling for slight precip totals in parts of the Plains, with heavier totals in central TX.

The NASS Flour Milling report from Monday afternoon showed 227.58 million bushels of wheat ground for flour in from October-December. That was down 3.2 million bushels from the same period in 2024.

EU wheat exports have totaled 12.82 MMT according to European Commission data from July 1 to February 1, now matching last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.28 3/4, up 1 cent,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.37 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.34 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.46 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.68 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,