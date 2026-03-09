Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Alphabet Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), one of the world's largest and most influential companies, is Google's parent company, overseeing vast operations in search, advertising, YouTube, and cloud computing, and pioneering ventures in AI, drones, and health tech. Recent efforts emphasize AI expansion and cloud growth. The company has a massive market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, which positions the stock as a “mega-cap” giant. 

GOOG last reached a 52-week high of $350.15 on Feb. 3, but is down 14.8% from that level. Investor concerns about the company’s rising spending have led to the stock’s recent decline, along with dips tied to broader market issues. Over the past three months, Alphabet’s stock has dropped 7.4%. On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) is down only 1.9% over the past three months.

www.barchart.com

However, Alphabet’s dominance in digital advertising and cloud computing has fueled a rally in its stock over the past year. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 71.2%, while the S&P 500 index is up 17.5%. Contrarily, GOOG’s stock is down 4.9% year-to-date (YTD), while the broader index is down 1.5%. GOOG’s shares have been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-2025, while below the 50-day moving average since early February 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Google’s dominance in the ad-revenue segment has kept the company’s fundamentals strong. Alphabet generated $82.28 billion in Google advertising revenue for the fourth quarter, growing by 13.6% year-over-year (YOY). The operating income from Google Services grew 22.2% YOY to $40.13 billion. For the current year, Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet’s profit to increase by 7.3% YOY to $11.60 per diluted share. 

On the other hand, investors are concerned about the tech giant’s spending this year. For 2026, its capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $175 billion to $185 billion. The top end of this forecast suggests capex could more than double from the prior year. 

We compare GOOG’s performance with that of another tech behemoth’s stock, Apple Inc. (AAPL), which has gained 9.4% over the past 52 weeks but declined 5.3% YTD. Therefore, Alphabet has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on GOOG’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 55 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $379.11 implies a 27.1% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $420 indicates a 40.8% upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOG 300.05 +1.96 +0.66%
Alphabet Cl C
AAPL 257.65 +0.19 +0.07%
Apple Inc
$SPX 6,710.22 -29.80 -0.44%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay 2
The VIX Spikes as Investors Panic: 3 ETFs to Trade Market Fear Now
Flag of USA and Venezuela painted on a concrete wall with soldier's shadow_ Image by Tomas Ragina via Shutterstock_ 3
1 Little-Known Tech Stock That Wedbush Calls a Must-Own Amid Middle East Conflict
Amazon_com Inc_ storefront by- Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 5
Analysts Say These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Amid the U.S.-Israel War on Iran
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot