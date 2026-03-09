Is Alphabet Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), one of the world's largest and most influential companies, is Google's parent company, overseeing vast operations in search, advertising, YouTube, and cloud computing, and pioneering ventures in AI, drones, and health tech. Recent efforts emphasize AI expansion and cloud growth. The company has a massive market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, which positions the stock as a “mega-cap” giant.

GOOG last reached a 52-week high of $350.15 on Feb. 3, but is down 14.8% from that level. Investor concerns about the company’s rising spending have led to the stock’s recent decline, along with dips tied to broader market issues. Over the past three months, Alphabet’s stock has dropped 7.4%. On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) is down only 1.9% over the past three months.

However, Alphabet’s dominance in digital advertising and cloud computing has fueled a rally in its stock over the past year. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 71.2%, while the S&P 500 index is up 17.5%. Contrarily, GOOG’s stock is down 4.9% year-to-date (YTD), while the broader index is down 1.5%. GOOG’s shares have been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-2025, while below the 50-day moving average since early February 2026.

Google’s dominance in the ad-revenue segment has kept the company’s fundamentals strong. Alphabet generated $82.28 billion in Google advertising revenue for the fourth quarter, growing by 13.6% year-over-year (YOY). The operating income from Google Services grew 22.2% YOY to $40.13 billion. For the current year, Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet’s profit to increase by 7.3% YOY to $11.60 per diluted share.

On the other hand, investors are concerned about the tech giant’s spending this year. For 2026, its capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $175 billion to $185 billion. The top end of this forecast suggests capex could more than double from the prior year.

We compare GOOG’s performance with that of another tech behemoth’s stock, Apple Inc. (AAPL), which has gained 9.4% over the past 52 weeks but declined 5.3% YTD. Therefore, Alphabet has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on GOOG’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 55 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $379.11 implies a 27.1% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $420 indicates a 40.8% upside.