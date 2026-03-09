How Is Sandisk's Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks?

Milpitas, California-based Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions using NAND flash technology in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $77.8 billion and offers solid-state drives for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, flash-based embedded storage products, and more.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." SNDK fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the computer hardware industry.

However, the stock currently trades 27.3% below its 52-week high of $725 recorded on Feb. 03. SNDK has grown 130.8% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 6.4% decline during the same time frame.

In the longer term, Sandisk has delivered a similar performance. The stock rose significantly over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 27.5% surge of XLK over the same period. SNDK has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since last year, indicating bullish momentum.

SanDisk stock has been one of the hottest on Wall Street for one simple reason: NAND flash memory. As a result of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom, hyperscalers and enterprises are racing to build out AI data centers, peaking the demand for NAND flash memory to an all-time high. Analysts expect the stock to keep surging higher as demand for more AI data centers continues to rise, leading to a potential supply bottleneck, with SNDK largely supplying the necessary memory drives.

When stacked against its rival, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has surged 307.2% over the past year, an impressive run, however, nowhere close to the astounding performance of SNDK.

Wall Street has a moderately optimistic view of the stock currently. Among the 21 analysts tracking SNDK, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $700.94 suggests 32.9% upside potential from current price levels.