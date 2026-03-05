Barchart.com
Wheat Losses Push to Wednesday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash

Wheat is back to higher trade on Thursday morning, up 2 to 7 cents The wheat complex was lower across the three exchanges on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures were down 5 to 6 cents at the close. Open interest was up 3,401 contracts on Wednesday. KC HRW futures were 5 to 7 cents lower on the session. There were 24 deliveries issued against March KC wheat overnight. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 to 4 cents in the red on the midweek session.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, as traders are expecting to see net wheat sales totaling 200,000 to 500,000 MT for the week ending on February 26. New crop business is estimated in a range of 0-100,000 MT.

Statistics Canada planting intentions data will be released on Thursday morning, with traders surveyed by Reuters looking for all wheat acres to be tallied at 26.4 million acres, down from 26.9 million last year. Spring wheat is estimated at 18.8 million acres, steady with 2025 if realized.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.66 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.68 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.65 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.99 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 1 cent

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.09 1/4, down 4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 579-4 +7-0 +1.22%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 568-0 +2-6 +0.49%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 6.0400 +0.0525 +0.88%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 566-6s -5-4 -0.96%
Wheat
ZWK26 573-2 +5-0 +0.88%
Wheat

