Evercore ISI Says This 1 Dividend Stock Could Be a Winner Amid the Software Apocalypse

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has been in freefall. A $1 trillion selloff has ripped through the sector in 2026, driven by growing fears that artificial intelligence (AI) will not just improve software but could replace large parts of it. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) is down nearly 21% this year, a slide that traders have labeled everything from a "SaaS-pocalypse" to a full-blown "software apocalypse".

The panic has not stayed confined to software. On Feb. 12, transportation stocks got caught in the crossfire after Algorhythm Holdings (RIME) claimed its AI-powered SemiCab freight-optimization platform could let shippers triple volumes without adding headcount. The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) initially fell about 7.7%, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), one of the world's largest freight intermediaries, dropped over 23% in a single session.

Yet Evercore ISI still sees CHRW as one of just eight stocks with a business sturdy enough to do well while much of the market worries about AI disruption. The firm highlighted that C.H. Robinson “has generated substantial market share gains AND margin expansion during the longest freight market downturn in history by applying Lean AI principles to garner productivity.” The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.63 per share, extending a streak of more than 25 consecutive years of annual per-share dividend increases.

So what exactly makes this Dividend Aristocrat an AI winner rather than an AI casualty, and can the momentum carry the stock even higher from here? Let’s find out.

How C.H. Robinson’s Numbers Hold Up

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) is a global third‑party logistics player that connects shippers with carriers and uses technology, data, and services to keep freight moving efficiently across different transport modes and regions.

Over the past year, the stock has climbed 90% over the last 52 weeks and is already up 19% year-to-date (YTD).

With that move, CHRW now trades at about 31.37x forward earnings , compared with 21.32x for the sector, showing that the market is willing to pay a premium. For income-focused investors, C.H. Robinson has a market cap of roughly $21.8 billion on annual sales of $16.2 billion and net income of $587 million, and it sends a solid share of those profits back through dividends.

The stock currently yields about 1.35% on an annual dividend of roughly $2.49 per share, supported by a forward payout ratio of 47.59%, which leaves room for reinvestment and future increases. It has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years, pays quarterly, and most recently paid $0.630 per share on Dec. 5, 2025, a history that compares well with the 2.36% average yield in the wider industrials group when reliability is taken into account, even if the headline yield is lower.

In Q4 2025 , revenue was $3.91 billion, down 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) and about 1.9% below consensus, but the company used cost control and business mix to post adjusted EPS of $1.23, ahead of the $1.13 estimate. Adjusted EBITDA was $207.8 million for the quarter, with a 5.3% margin that was only slightly below expectations, while the operating margin stayed at 4.6%, in line with the prior year despite softer revenue. Free cash flow margin improved to 7.4% from 6%, an important positive for a dividend-focused stock.

The Engines Behind CHRW’s Next Leg

C.H. Robinson’s new Asset Management System inside Drop Trailer Plus takes the thousands of trailers it manages and turns them into smart, trackable assets by pulling GPS and real-time operational and inventory data into one platform. Linked to the AI‑driven Navisphere shipper platform, that steady flow of data helps shippers make quicker, cleaner routing and inventory calls across more than 800,000 annual shipments and over 10,000 trailers in circulation each day, at a scale that most competitors cannot match.

Building on that, the company has introduced what it calls the Agentic Supply Chain , an always‑on network of 30‑plus connected AI agents that not only automate tasks but also adjust and act across planning, procurement, delivery, and replenishment. The Always‑On Logistics Planner is already taking on millions of shipping tasks that used to be challenging to automate, putting AI straight into daily operations instead of keeping it in a separate test environment.

Digging deeper, C.H. Robinson has also rolled out targeted AI agents to tackle a long‑standing industry problem: missed LTL pickups. These agents track missed pickups in real time, use advanced reasoning to keep freight moving, and collect data that carriers can use to improve their own scheduling and operations. The payoff is clear, with 95% of checks on missed LTL pickups now automated, more than 350 hours of manual work saved per day, freight moving up to a day faster, and a 42% drop in unnecessary return trips for missed freight.

Street View and the Road Ahead

For the current quarter ending March 2026, the average earnings estimate is 1.27 per share versus 1.17 a year ago, pointing to YoY growth of 8.55%. For the June 2026 quarter, the Street is looking for 1.45 per share compared with 1.29 last year, a 12.40% increase. On a full‑year view, consensus is calling for EPS of 5.90 for fiscal 2026 versus 5.09 in the prior year, which works out to expected growth of 15.91%.

On Jan. 30, Benchmark’s Christopher Kuhn kept his “Buy” rating in place and raised his price target from $160 to $205, signaling more confidence in the company’s AI‑driven margin story and a better freight environment. Evercore ISI pushed further, lifting its target to about $219 with an “Outperform” rating and describing C.H. Robinson as one of the stronger transportation names for steady, AI‑powered productivity and margin gains at a time when many investors are turning away from software but still want real AI earnings.

Looking at the group view, the 26 analysts surveyed fall into the “Moderate Buy” consensus , and the average 12‑month price target of $191.64 is almost exactly where CHRW is trading at today.

Conclusion

When you strip away the “software apocalypse” headlines, C.H. Robinson looks far more like an AI beneficiary than a victim: it is using agentic AI to squeeze real productivity out of a massive, sticky logistics network, backing that up with durable free cash flow and a 28-year dividend growth streak. Evercore ISI’s inclusion of CHRW in its short list of resilient AI winners and the Street’s steady bid to raise earnings estimates both point in the same direction: modest multiple risk, but growing fundamental support.

From here, the risk/reward skews slightly higher in my view, with pullbacks looking more like opportunities than exits.