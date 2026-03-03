Wheat Mixed on Tuesday

The wheat complex was mixed on Tuesday, with hard red contracts pushing higher gains. Chicago SRW futures closed 2 to 4 cents lower on Tuesday. KC HRW futures were 3 to 4 cents in the green at the close. MPLS spring wheat was 3 to 4 cents higher across most contracts on Tuesday.

The next 7 days are wet for the eastern half of the Southern Plains, stretching over across most of the SRW country. The western portions of HRW country is expected to receive very little precip.

The Kansas Crop Progress report from Tuesday afternoon showed winter wheat conditions at 58% good/excellent, or 353 on the Brugler500 index. That was down from 61% gd/ex (359) in early February.

EU wheat exports have totaled 15.77 MMT from July 1 to March 1 according to the European Commission, up 1.36 MMT from the same period last year. Australia’s wheat production is estimated at 36 according to ABARES. USDA’s tally from February was 37 MMT

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.72 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.74, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.70 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.78 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.01 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,