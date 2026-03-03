Barchart.com
Wheat Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock

The wheat complex is mixed on Tuesday, with hard red contracts seeing gains. Chicago SRW futures are down 3 to 6 cents across most contracts. KC HRW futures are steady to a penny higher. MPLS spring wheat is firm to 2 cents higher.

The next 7 days are wet for the eastern half of the Southern Plains, stretching over across most of the SRW country. The western portions of HRW country is expected to receive very little precip.

EU wheat exports have totaled 15.77 MMT from July 1 to March 1 according to the European Commission, up 1.36 MMT from the same period last year. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.67 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.71 1/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.74 3/4, unch,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.94, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.12 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

