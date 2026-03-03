Wheat Mixed at Midday

Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock

The wheat complex is mixed on Tuesday, with hard red contracts seeing gains. Chicago SRW futures are down 3 to 6 cents across most contracts. KC HRW futures are steady to a penny higher. MPLS spring wheat is firm to 2 cents higher.

The next 7 days are wet for the eastern half of the Southern Plains, stretching over across most of the SRW country. The western portions of HRW country is expected to receive very little precip.

EU wheat exports have totaled 15.77 MMT from July 1 to March 1 according to the European Commission, up 1.36 MMT from the same period last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.67 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.71 1/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.72 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.74 3/4, unch,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.94, down 3 1/2 cents,