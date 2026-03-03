Barchart.com
How Is Republic Services' Stock Performance Compared to Other Environmental Services Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Republic Services, Inc_ trash truck-by refina via Shutterstock
Republic Services, Inc_ trash truck-by refina via Shutterstock

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, offers environmental services. Valued at $70.7 billion by market cap, the company provides solid waste collection services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers. It also operates transfer stations, landfills, and recycling facilities.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and RSG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the waste management industry. RSG's market position is a strength, with a leading role in environmental services. Its vertically integrated model drives density and returns. 

Despite its notable strength, RSG slipped 11% from its 52-week high of $258.75, achieved on Jun. 3, 2025. Over the past three months, RSG stock gained 8.3%, underperforming the VanEck Environmental Services ETF’s (EVX) 10% gains during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of RSG rose 8.7% on a YTD basis but fell 2.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming EVX’s 10% YTD gains and 16.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, RSG has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late January, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average recently, despite a negative price momentum.

www.barchart.com

RSG's underperformance is due to softer volumes in construction and manufacturing, with organic volume declines in specific sectors and nonrecurring landfill projects. 

On Feb. 17, RSG shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.76 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.62. The company’s revenue was $4.1 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $4.2 billion. RSG expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.20 to $7.28, and revenue in the range of $17.1 billion to $17.2 billion.

RSG’s rival, Waste Management, Inc. (WM) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 10.6% gain on a YTD basis and 4.4% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on RSG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $246.87 suggests a potential upside of 7.2% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EVX 41.23 -0.84 -2.00%
Vaneck Environmental Services ETF
WM 240.05 -3.02 -1.24%
Waste Management
RSG 228.41 -1.96 -0.85%
Republic Services

