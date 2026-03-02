How Is Illinois Tool Works' Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, produces and sells industrial products and equipment. Valued at $83.8 billion by market cap, the company provides industrial fluids and adhesives, tools for specialty applications, welding products, and quality measurement equipment and systems.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” ITW effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. ITW's strength lies in its unique business model, combining decentralized operations with scale advantages. Its 80/20 approach focuses on high-value products and customers, driving efficiency and innovation, backed by strong brand equity, financial resilience, and technological capabilities, positioning ITW for long-term growth in trends like automation and sustainability.

Despite its notable strength, ITW slipped 4.1% from its 52-week high of $303.16, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, ITW stock has gained 16.7%, outperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 15.9% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of ITW rose 18% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLI’s YTD gains of 14.2%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 11.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLI’s 31.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, ITW has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-December, 2025.

On Feb. 3, ITW shares closed up by 5.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $2.72 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.69. The company’s revenue was $4.09 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $4.07 billion. ITW expects full-year EPS to be $11 to $11.40.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has lagged behind ITW, with a 14.8% uptick on a YTD basis, but outpaced the stock with solid 54.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on ITW’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 17 analysts covering it. While ITW currently trades above its mean price target of $282.20, the Street-high price target of $310 suggests an upside potential of 6.7%.