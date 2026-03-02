Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is Illinois Tool Works' Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Illinois Tool Works, Inc_ logo and phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Illinois Tool Works, Inc_ logo and phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, produces and sells industrial products and equipment. Valued at $83.8 billion by market cap, the company provides industrial fluids and adhesives, tools for specialty applications, welding products, and quality measurement equipment and systems.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” ITW effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. ITW's strength lies in its unique business model, combining decentralized operations with scale advantages. Its 80/20 approach focuses on high-value products and customers, driving efficiency and innovation, backed by strong brand equity, financial resilience, and technological capabilities, positioning ITW for long-term growth in trends like automation and sustainability.

Despite its notable strength, ITW slipped 4.1% from its 52-week high of $303.16, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, ITW stock has gained 16.7%, outperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 15.9% gains during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of ITW rose 18% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLI’s YTD gains of 14.2%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 11.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLI’s 31.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, ITW has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-December, 2025.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 3, ITW shares closed up by 5.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $2.72 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.69. The company’s revenue was $4.09 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $4.07 billion. ITW expects full-year EPS to be $11 to $11.40.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has lagged behind ITW, with a 14.8% uptick on a YTD basis, but outpaced the stock with solid 54.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on ITW’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 17 analysts covering it. While ITW currently trades above its mean price target of $282.20, the Street-high price target of $310 suggests an upside potential of 6.7%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 178.23 +1.09 +0.62%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
PH 1,012.00 +2.82 +0.28%
Parker-Hannifin Corp
ITW 290.97 +0.34 +0.12%
Illinois Tool Works Inc

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 1
‘This is Not Business as Usual. This is Risk’: Michael Burry Warns Nvidia Looks Strikingly Similar to Cisco Just Prior to Dot Com Bubble Crash
Coca Cola beverage dispenser by Troy Coroles via Unsplash 2
Coca-Cola or PepsiCo: Which is the Ultimate Choice for Generations of Income?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons to Buy Broadcom Stock Before March 4
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
52 Massive Vol/OI Spikes Expire March 20—Profit Plays on Top 3
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot