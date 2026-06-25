Wheat Closes Thursday with Modest Strength

The wheat complex found late session strength to close mostly higher on the session. Chicago SRW contracts closed the Thursday session with contracts 4 ½ to 5 ½ cents higher. KC HRW futures were up 3 to 5 cents in most contracts at the close. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with nearby July up 3 cents and other contracts 1 ¼ to 3 ¼ cents lower.

Export Sales data was released this morning, with USDA showing 504,489 MT of wheat sold in the week of 6/18. That was 25.86% above the week prior and nearly double the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 204,400 MT, with Japan purchasing 118,700 MT.

Monthly International Grains Council data showed 2026/27 world wheat production estimated at 821 MMT, up 1 MMT from last month. New crop stocks were down 2 MMT to 280 MMT, as old crop was trimmed by 2 MMT to 286 MMT.

European Commission data showed EU wheat stocks for 2026/27 projected at 13.8 MMT, down 0.3 MMT from last month, with a 0.6 MMT drop in production to 126.3 MMT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.91, up 5 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.01 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.20 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.30 1/2, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.87 1/4, up 3 cents,