Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Leads the Grain Rally on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock

The wheat complex rallied across all three markets on Friday, to lead the grain complex. Chicago SRW futures posted 15 to 19 ½ cent gains on Friday, with May up 11 ¼ cents. KC HRW futures were 17 to 21 ¼ cents in the green, as May was still down 4 ¾ cents this week. MPLS spring wheat was 8 to 15 3/4 cents higher in most contracts, with May up 12 ¾ cents. Short covering was noted to close out February.

Commitments of Traders data from Friday indicated managed money slashing 50,740 contracts from their net short position in CBT wheat as of Tuesday, taking it to 17,297 contracts. That is the smallest that position has been since October 2022. Spec funds in KC wheat held their first net long position since August 2023, flipping it by 14,813 contracts to a net long of 4,204 contracts.

Weekly Export Sales for the week of 2/19 has the export commitment total at 22.998 MMT, 14% ahead of the same period last year. That is 94% of USDA’s export estimate and slightly behind the 96% average pace.

The French soft wheat crop is estimated at 84% good/excellent, down 4 percentage points from the week prior according to the FranceAgriMer. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.91 1/4, up 19 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.91 1/2, up 17 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.72 3/4, up 21 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.80 1/2, up 18 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.99 1/4, up 15 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.13 3/4, up 14 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 580-4s +18-2 +3.25%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 572-6s +21-2 +3.85%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.9925s +0.1575 +2.70%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 591-2s +19-4 +3.41%
Wheat
ZWK26 591-4s +17-0 +2.96%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 4
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Mostly Lower as Nvidia Earnings Fail to Impress
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot