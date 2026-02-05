Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Chicago, Illinois-based Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions. With a market cap of $32.4 billion, the company processes oilseeds, corn, milo, oats, barley, peanuts, and wheat, as well as produce products which have primarily two end uses including food or feed ingredients.

Shares of this global grain giant have notably outperformed the broader market over the past year. ADM has gained 41.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14%. In 2026, ADM stock is up 17.1%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, ADM’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 20.2% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 13.6% gainsover the same time frame.

On Feb. 3, ADM shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.87 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.83. The company’s revenue was $18.6 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $22.3 billion. ADM expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.60 to $4.25.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ADM’s EPS to grow 17.5% to $4.03 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 11 analysts covering ADM stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, six “Holds,” two “Moderate Sells,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with three analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 2, Steven Haynes from Morgan Stanley (MS) maintained a “Sell” rating on ADM with a price target of $50.

While ADM currently trades above its mean price target of $57.30, the Street-high price target of $70 suggests an upside potential of 4%.