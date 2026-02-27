Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock: Is CMG Underperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

With a market cap of $49.6 billion , Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG ) is a fast-casual restaurant company that owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company sells Mexican-inspired food and beverages, including burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, salads, kids’ meals, chips, and sides.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Chipotle fits this criterion perfectly. Chipotle emphasizes responsibly sourced ingredients, offering meats such as chicken, beef, and pork under its “Responsibly Raised” brand, and provides digital ordering through its website, mobile app, and third-party delivery platforms.

Shares of the Newport Beach, California-based company have declined 34.9% from its 52-week high of $58.42 . Chipotle Mexican Grill’s shares have increased 11.8% over the past three months, exceeding the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) marginal drop over the same time frame.

CMG stock is up 2.8% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLY’s nearly 2% decline. However, in the longer term, shares of Chipotle have dropped 28.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLY’s 8.6% gain over the same time frame.

Despite few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of CMG rose 1.9% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 3 after the company reported revenue of $3 billion, up 4.9% year-over-year, and EPS of $0.25, a 4.2% increase despite lower comparable restaurant sales. The stock was further supported by full-year revenue growth of 5.4% to $11.9 billion, strong digital sales representing 37.2% of Q4 food and beverage revenue, and the opening of 132 restaurants in the quarter, including 97 Chipotlanes that drove higher returns.

Investor optimism also reflected the launch of the “Recipe for Growth” strategy and upbeat 2026 guidance for 350–370 new restaurant openings, reinforcing confidence in long-term growth.

In comparison, CMG stock has underperformed its rival, McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ). MCD stock has gained 10% over the past 52 weeks and 9.5% on a YTD basis.