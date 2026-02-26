Barchart.com
Soybeans Falling at Thursday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans are down 7 to 9 ½ cents across the front months on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 cents at $10.85 1/2. Soymeal futures are $2.10 to $2.50 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures up another 100 to 106 points in the nearbys. 

The EPA sent its 2026 biofuel mandates to the White House OMB late on Wednesday for review. Reports also indicate that the EPA is looking to shift half of previously waived biofuel obligations under the small refinery exemptions to larger oil refineries.

USDA’s Export Sales report for the week of February 19 was out this morning, showing 407,086 MT, just inside of estimates for between 0.4 to 1 MMT. That was back down from last week but just 0.92% below the same week in 2025. New crop sales were 0. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 269,590 MT, sneaking in the estimates of 250,000 to 500,000 MT, with another 30,000 MT sold for 2026/27. Soybean oil sales were just 1,473 MT, which was in the middle of the estimated net reductions of 10,000 to sales of 16,000 MT, as net reductions of 3,950 were reported for 2026/27.

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.39, down 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.75 1/1, down 9 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.57, down 8 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.70, down 7 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.8451 -0.0006 -0.01%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 61.76s +1.09 +1.80%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 320.9s -0.9 -0.28%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1147-6s -0-4 -0.04%
Soybean
ZSK26 1163-4s -1-4 -0.13%
Soybean

