Soybeans Nearing Fall Highs Early on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Soybean milk via Shutterstock

Soybeans are up 4 to 7 ½ cents so far on Thursday morning. Futures were supported by strength in soybean meal on Wednesday, with contracts up 8 to 10 cents. Open interest was down 26,072 contracts in March, with May up 12,641 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 cents at $10.85 1/2. Soymeal futures are $4.40 to $7.60 in the front months, with. Soy Oil futures up 7 to 23 points in the nearbys. The forecast for Argentina is looking a little drier as they look to finish out their growing season, likely adding to some meal strength at midday. 

The EPA sent its 2026 biofuel mandates to the White House OMB late on Wednesday for review. 

With just 2 days left for price discovery for the spring base price for Crop Insurance, November soybeans have averaged $11.07 this month. That would be up 53 cents from 2025. 

USDA’s Export Sales report showing business for the week of February 19 will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for between 0.4 to 1 MMT of soybeans sales. Soybean meal sales are pegged at 250,000 to 500,000 MT, with net reductions of 10,000 to sales of 16,000 MT for soybean oil.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.48 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents, currently up 7 ½ cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.85 1/2, up 10 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.65, up 9 3/4 cents, currently up 7 ½ cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.77 1/2, up 9 1/4 cents, currently up 7 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9165 +0.0708 +0.65%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 61.41 +0.74 +1.22%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 324.2 +2.4 +0.75%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1155-2 +7-0 +0.61%
Soybean
ZSK26 1171-6 +6-6 +0.58%
Soybean

