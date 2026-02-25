Wheat Close Mixed on Wednesday as Futures Pull Off Lows

Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

The wheat complex posed weakness in the winter wheats on Wednesday, as spring wheat turned higher at the close. Chicago SRW futures closed the midweek session with contracts 1 to 3 ½ cents lower. KC HRW futures were down 1 to 3 cents in the front months on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat saw some late day strength to close with gains of 1 to 4 cents.

Weekly Export Sales data will be published in the week of 2/19, as traders are looking for between 250,000 and 500,000 MT of wheat sales for old crop. New crop sales are seen in a range of 0 to 50,000 MT.

Algeria purchased an estimated 600,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Tuesday. Russia’s wheat export estimate for 2025/26 was trimmed by 0.3 MMT to 45.4 MMT by SovEcon.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.65 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.69 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.52 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.64 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.84 1/2, up 4 cents,