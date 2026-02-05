Eversource Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Founded in 1927, Springfield, Massachusetts-based Eversource Energy (ES) is a public utility holding company that engages in the energy delivery business. The company has a market cap of $25.7 billion and operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments.

Shares of Eversource have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. ES stock has grown 17.6% over the past 52 weeks and 1.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14% over the past year and risen marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, SRE has also outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 11% rise over the past 52 weeks and its marginal increase this year.

Eversource shares fell 1.2% the trading session following the company’s apparent better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings on Nov. 4. Its revenue for the period amounted to $3.2 billion and surpassed Wall Street estimates. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.19, also surpassing Street’s estimates by 6.3%. The decline in its shares was primarily caused by a $75 million charge associated with increased liability arising from its previously sold offshore wind projects, which indicated risks in its transition to clean energy.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect ES to report an 3.9% year-over-year surge in adjusted EPS to $4.75. The company has a strong record of earnings surprises. It has surpassed or met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

ES has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, opinions include four “Strong Buys,” eight “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.” Wall Street’s mood is getting more bearish for the stock. It now has four “Strong Buy” ratings, two fewer than it had three months ago.

On Dec. 17, UBS analyst William Appicelli maintained a “Hold” rating for ES stock and lowered its price target from $78 to $73.

ES’ mean price target of $72.92 indicates a 6.9% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $85 suggests a robust 24.6% upside potential from current price levels.