Wheat Holding Lower on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash

The wheat complex is showing weakness on Wednesday, with all three markets lower. Chicago SRW futures are down 3 to 5 cents so far on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are showing 4 to 5 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 2 to 4 cents in the front months on Wednesday.

Weekly Export Sales data will be published in the week of 2/19, as traders are looking for between 250,000 and 500,000 MT of wheat sales for old crop. New crop sales are seen in a range of 0 to 50,000 MT.

Algeria purchased an estimated 600,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Tuesday. Russia’s wheat export estimate for 2025/26 was trimmed by 0.3 MMT to 45.4 MMT by SovEcon.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.65, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.68 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.50 1/4, down 4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.62, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.77 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.92 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 563-4 -3-4 -0.62%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 551-6 -2-4 -0.45%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.8300 +0.0350 +0.60%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 567-4 unch unch
Wheat
ZWK26 569-6 -3-4 -0.61%
Wheat

