Wheat Holding Lower on Wednesday

The wheat complex is showing weakness on Wednesday, with all three markets lower. Chicago SRW futures are down 3 to 5 cents so far on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are showing 4 to 5 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 2 to 4 cents in the front months on Wednesday.

Weekly Export Sales data will be published in the week of 2/19, as traders are looking for between 250,000 and 500,000 MT of wheat sales for old crop. New crop sales are seen in a range of 0 to 50,000 MT.

Algeria purchased an estimated 600,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Tuesday. Russia’s wheat export estimate for 2025/26 was trimmed by 0.3 MMT to 45.4 MMT by SovEcon.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.65, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.68 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.50 1/4, down 4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.62, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.77 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,